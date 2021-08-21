Jennifer (Currier) Cook

Cook, Jennifer Currier age 64, of Roseville, MN passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on August 13, 2021. Jennifer found joy in being with family and friends, serving others and volunteering. She especially enjoyed spending time at Como Park and with her loving cat Elsie. Jennifer's Christian faith sustained her. Her church and the mental health groups she participated in - as well as the friendships she developed through them - were positive influences in her life. A kind and loving spirit with a quirky sense of humor, Jennifer was generous in expressing to her loved ones the value they brought to her life. She would ask you to take a moment to do the same. Preceded in death by her father George Cook Jr. and stepmother Audree, and brother-in-law Michael Logelin. She will be greatly missed by her mother Margaret Allegrini; sisters Lisa Logelin and Cathy (John) Spicola; brother George (Lee) Cook III; nieces and nephews, cousins, stepbrothers and families, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jennifer's memory may be made to Guild, donate.onecause.com/guild/… Or NAMI MN donatenow.networkforgood.org/…; Committed to improving the lives of those with mental illness, both organizations supported Jennifer and her family over the years.