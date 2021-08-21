Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Mary Katherine (Dingmann) Tegeder

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Tegeder, Mary Katherine (Dingmann) age 97, of Minneapolis, MN passed away peacefully March 25, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William J. Tegeder, Jr.; son Fr. Michael Tegeder; and brothers Philip Dingmann, Jay Dingmann, and Daniel Dingmann. Survived by loving children Thomas (Dorothy Seitz) Tegeder, Katharyn (Keith) Dawson, and Wm. J. (Kathleen Conlee) Tegeder III; grandchildren Megan (Dustin Nelson) Tegeder and Alison (Geoff) Wagner; great-grandson Liam Wagner; sisters Joan Anderson, Ann Horvereid, and Barbara Lynch; brother Michael Dingmann; and many caring nieces and nephews. She was born in St. Cloud, MN to Hilda and Joseph Dingmann. Living in Minneapolis, she graduated from St. Anne's Catholic School and St. Anthony High School. At Camp Lejeune, NC, she achieved the rank of Master Sargent as a "Lady Marine" in WW2. Following her service, she worked as an operator for Bell Telephone while attending the University of Minnesota. As a newlywed she lived in Columbia Heights and Hopkins. Moving to Brooklyn Center, where she and Bill became charter members of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Mary worked with the Hennepin County Library System to bring a bookmobile there. Later she participated with the University of MN Extension in Golden Valley doing taste-testing for General Mills. Bill and Mary shared a love of travel and visited much of the US and Europe. She enjoyed hosting family and friends at vacation homes at Lake Julia, Bay Lake, and Big Fish Lake. Winters were spent in Mesa and Sun City, AZ. In later years she lived in Edina, Hopkins, and at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis. The family would like to thank her kind, compassionate caretakers at the Veterans Home. A Memorial Mass will be held August 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1500 Franklin Ave SE, Mpls. Memorials may be sent to: Friends of the Hennepin County Library, the MN Veterans Home, and WomenMarines.org.

