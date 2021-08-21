Beverly Ann (Dunn) Letourneau

Letourneau (Dunn), Beverly Ann On May 14th, 2021, Beverly died peacefully in Kalispell, MT. She was 88 years old. Beverly is survived by her sons Terry Letourneau (Kathy), Gregg Letourneau (Dawn Walker) and other relatives and friends. Beverly Ann Letourneau was born March 24, 1933 in Anoka, MN to Lilian Dunn. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1951 and participated in various clubs while in high school including Yearbook, Cheerleading, National Honor Society and the Class Treasurer. She was voted "Friendliest" in her class. Beverly Dunn was reintroduced to a high school classmate, Robert Letourneau by high school classmates in 1960. They were married in 1961. Together they raised two sons. A devoted daughter, sister, wife & mother. She was a great cook and cherished the family life. Her love of decorating, gardening, cooking and entertaining spilled over into her everyday life that people loved and admired. She never wanted anyone to be alone during the holidays. She could always make for others to gather at the table. Bev worked for the Minneapolis School District as a teacher's aide at Bremer Elementary in the late 60's - early 70's. She also worked at Paper Products Plus with her best friends. She could never believe that she got paid to have so much fun. During the 1970's she had a passion for performing musicals with the Brooklyn Park Variations. This is where she met many of her life-long friends. In 1995 Bev and Bob purchased their dream lake home on 3rd Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, Minnesota. Many weekends were spent remodeling their cabin home, decorating, gardening, entertaining family/friends, relaxing, and fishing. They moved to their lake home full time in 2005. In 2011, they moved to Kalispell, Montana to be closer to family. A special thank you to the staff at the Montana Veteran's Home for providing Bev with such wonderful care. No memorial service is planned due to local Covid concerns and for the safety of others. Family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Veterans Home or food pantry.