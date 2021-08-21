Janet L. Nienaber

Nienaber, Janet L. Age 93 of St. Paul, passed away peacefully August 14, 2021. Janet was born in Tekamah, NE and raised in Corona, CA. She was valedictorian of Corona High School and was graduated with a B.S. from UCLA. With Bert, husband and love of her life, St. Paul, MN became home. These lovebirds were married 70 years. Janet was a caring mother of three children: Nancy Rufledt (Dave), Diane Dragan (Greg) and Kent Nienaber (Kris); 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. For 20 years Janet taught physical education at Humboldt Sr. High and Cleveland Jr. High. She coached volleyball, and four of her teams won the St. Paul Jr. High School Volleyball Championships. Janet was a faithful member of Path of Grace United Methodist Church and the Naomi Circle, a Golden Girl of PEO-Chapter CL as a 75 year member, St. Paul AAUW, and St. Paul Retired Teachers. A woman of many interests, she enjoyed sports, travel, theater and music. Most of all, Janet cherished family and friends near and far. A private service will be held. Preferred memorials are Path of Grace UMC - United Methodist Women and PHF - Waverly Garden's Chaplaincy Fund.