Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corona, CA

Janet L. Nienaber

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Nienaber, Janet L. Age 93 of St. Paul, passed away peacefully August 14, 2021. Janet was born in Tekamah, NE and raised in Corona, CA. She was valedictorian of Corona High School and was graduated with a B.S. from UCLA. With Bert, husband and love of her life, St. Paul, MN became home. These lovebirds were married 70 years. Janet was a caring mother of three children: Nancy Rufledt (Dave), Diane Dragan (Greg) and Kent Nienaber (Kris); 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. For 20 years Janet taught physical education at Humboldt Sr. High and Cleveland Jr. High. She coached volleyball, and four of her teams won the St. Paul Jr. High School Volleyball Championships. Janet was a faithful member of Path of Grace United Methodist Church and the Naomi Circle, a Golden Girl of PEO-Chapter CL as a 75 year member, St. Paul AAUW, and St. Paul Retired Teachers. A woman of many interests, she enjoyed sports, travel, theater and music. Most of all, Janet cherished family and friends near and far. A private service will be held. Preferred memorials are Path of Grace UMC - United Methodist Women and PHF - Waverly Garden's Chaplaincy Fund.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
Local
California Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Corona High School#B S#Phf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
UCLA
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy