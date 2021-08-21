Cancel
Lakeville, MN

Nancy Kathryn (Turner) Bosak

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Bosak, Nancy Kathryn (Turner) age 65, of Lakeville, MN, passed away on August 11th, 2021. Born February 21, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Nancy was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured and embraced every moment she spent with her grandsons. Nancy enjoyed traveling and exploring new places. Any place with a beach was always her favorite. Nancy is survived by her husband, Shannon Bosak, children Megan Smitley (Tim), Katie Rotunda (Geoffrey), Joe Bosak. Grandchildren Mason and Dillon Smitley, Austin Rotunda. Brothers Kevin (Vicky) Turner, Dana (Sheryl)Turner, John (Kim) Turner; Sisters Colleen Albright, and Mary (Vince) Zylstra. Preceded in death by her parents Helen Marie (O'Leary) Turner, John Turner and sister Nora Lynn Turner. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

www.startribune.com

