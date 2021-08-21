Cancel
Wayzata, MN

Stephen Marsh Poling

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Poling, Stephen Marsh passed away on August 17, 2021, at age 89, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Wayzata, Minnesota. Steve Poling was born in 1931 in Ottumwa, Iowa, to parents Harry LeRoy Poling, a haberdasher, and Mignon Baker Poling. Growing up, one of Steve's great joys was playing golf, and he went on to play for the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he majored in Finance, and where he met the love of his life, Josephine Hall, on a blind date. Stephen and Josephine were married on August 23, 1952. After starting his career in Chicago, IL at Northern Trust Bank, Stephen and Jody and their growing family settled in Wayzata, Minnesota in 1961. Steve rose in business to be one of the region's most well-respected and successful money managers, ultimately heading up Fortis Funds and landing on the cover of Money Magazine. Steve will most be remembered for his great humor, gentle heart, and the enduring example he set for all with the love and respect he showed to his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Roger and Sidney, and is survived by his wife, Jody, children, Stephen Marsh Jr. (Robin), Chandler Hall (Patty), and Julie Elizabeth, his grandchildren, Ariel (Joel), Lucas, Sonja, Chandler, Madeleine, Olivia, Flynn, Piper, Christopher (Cora) and Eleanor, as well as his great-grandchildren, Liv, Gabriel, Flora, & Fauna.

