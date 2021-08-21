Marilyn Yvonne (Kolsrud) Overby

Overby, Marilyn Yvonne (Kolsrud) age 92 of Bloomington, MN was welcomed into the loving arms of Christ on July 29, 2021. She was born at home and raised the old est of 3 on her family farm in Valhalla Township, North Dakota, a heritage she felt exceedingly blessed by. Marilyn graduated New Rockford, ND Central High School 1947 and went on to Interstate Business College in Fargo. She met and married Robert Donavan Overby in Fargo in 1950 and they moved to Mpls. The moved to Bloomington in 1957 and she remained in her home all of her days. Marilyn was a member of her sorority for more than 50 years. She and Bob were charter member St. Stephen Lutheran. She celebrated her retirement from Super Valu. Preceded in death by her parents, Teman and Eunice Kolsrud, son Michael Robert Overby, sister, Louanne McIntosh. Survived by daughter, Ann (Overby) Spears; grandchildren, Kari (Andrew) Cherland, Amy (Jason) Paris, Joshua Spears, Jessica (Trent) Christle, Heidi Spears; and brother, Gary (Ahna) Kolsrud; nephews and nieces, and daughter-in-law, Ann (Mike) Miller (Payton and Brody). Memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 France Ave S, Bloomington, 11 AM Saturday, August 28, 2021, Vistiation 1 hour before the service. Interment at Bloomington Cemetery 1 PM. Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145 2300 W. Old Shakopee Rd.