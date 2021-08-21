Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, MN

Marilyn Yvonne (Kolsrud) Overby

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Overby, Marilyn Yvonne (Kolsrud) age 92 of Bloomington, MN was welcomed into the loving arms of Christ on July 29, 2021. She was born at home and raised the old est of 3 on her family farm in Valhalla Township, North Dakota, a heritage she felt exceedingly blessed by. Marilyn graduated New Rockford, ND Central High School 1947 and went on to Interstate Business College in Fargo. She met and married Robert Donavan Overby in Fargo in 1950 and they moved to Mpls. The moved to Bloomington in 1957 and she remained in her home all of her days. Marilyn was a member of her sorority for more than 50 years. She and Bob were charter member St. Stephen Lutheran. She celebrated her retirement from Super Valu. Preceded in death by her parents, Teman and Eunice Kolsrud, son Michael Robert Overby, sister, Louanne McIntosh. Survived by daughter, Ann (Overby) Spears; grandchildren, Kari (Andrew) Cherland, Amy (Jason) Paris, Joshua Spears, Jessica (Trent) Christle, Heidi Spears; and brother, Gary (Ahna) Kolsrud; nephews and nieces, and daughter-in-law, Ann (Mike) Miller (Payton and Brody). Memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 France Ave S, Bloomington, 11 AM Saturday, August 28, 2021, Vistiation 1 hour before the service. Interment at Bloomington Cemetery 1 PM. Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145 2300 W. Old Shakopee Rd.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Gary, MN
City
Bloomington, MN
Bloomington, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valhalla#Christ#Nd Central High School#Mpls#Super Valu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy