William Arnold 'Bill' Sjolund

Sjolund, William Arnold "Bill" passed away peacefully and entered his heavenly home on August 11, 2021, at age 94. Preceded in death by parents, William and Esther Sjolund, sisters Evelyn and Selma, beloved wife Connie, and cherished friend, Carolyn Engstrand. Bill above all valued family and friends and took great joy in spending time with everyone. Bill was one of the kindest souls ever to walk this earth and will be missed more than anyone can possibly imagine. He was a talented singer and sang with the American Swedish Institute Male Chorus, his church choirs and participated in multiple community performances. Bill traveled the world with Connie and friends. Bill was a proud Navy WW II Vet and served in the South Pacific. He was a Y's men with the YMCA and loved working the Christmas tree lot during the holiday season. And of course, he was a dedicated supporter of the Twins, Vikings and Gophers! He is deeply admired and survived by son Steven Sjolund (Julie Ehasz) and daughters, Nancy Sjolund Heuer (Tom) and Linda Sjolund. Loving grandchildren: Rebeccah Parks (Jason), Jared McDowell, Dylan Heuer (Ursula), Noah Sjolund and Jennifer McDowell (Ben Marcusen). Adoring great-grandchildren: Eva Parks, August and Violet Marcusen and treasured nephews and nieces and their families. Memorial service to be held Saturday morning, September 11th, 10:00 service with visitation starting at 9:00, at St Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 France Ave, Bloomington. If you're able to attend, masks are mandated for the safety of all. Memorials can be made to the American Swedish Institute, or, the St Stephen Hosanna Choir. Go in peace, be with the Lord and rest well in heaven Bill. You were loved more than you know.