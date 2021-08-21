Carol Jean Fury-Fistman

Fury-Fistman, Carol Jean age 64, of rural Howard Lake passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 26, 1956, in Worthington, Minnesota, the daughter of Gene & Ann (Schwab) Fury of Excelsior. Carol graduated from Minnetonka High School, received an undergraduate degree from the U of M, and her master's from St. Thomas. On June 30, 2001, Carol Jean Fury and Gerald L. Fistman were joined in marriage at The Oster Covenant Church. Carol was the former Director of The Adult Training & Habilitation Center in Winsted. She also was involved with EquipALife in Maple Plain. Carol had a special place in her heart for people with developmental disabilities! She enjoyed fishing and spending time at their lake cabin on Lake Mary. Survived by her loving husband: Gerald L. "Jerry" Fistman; sisters and brothers: Celeste Pike, Patricia Kaiser, Katherine (Gib) Syverson, Dan (Mia) Fury, Tim (Tia) Fury and Julie (Clay) Rice; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Shirley (Jim) Fasching, Dave (Joanne) Fistman, Sharon (Roger) Groth, Pat (Marlys) Fistman, Mary (Brian) Lofgren and DeLloyd Burau; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Lawrence & Mardy Fistman, sisters-in-law Norma Fistman and Diane Burau, brother-in-law Donald Kaiser.