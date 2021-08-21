Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard Lake, MN

Carol Jean Fury-Fistman

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Fury-Fistman, Carol Jean age 64, of rural Howard Lake passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born on July 26, 1956, in Worthington, Minnesota, the daughter of Gene & Ann (Schwab) Fury of Excelsior. Carol graduated from Minnetonka High School, received an undergraduate degree from the U of M, and her master's from St. Thomas. On June 30, 2001, Carol Jean Fury and Gerald L. Fistman were joined in marriage at The Oster Covenant Church. Carol was the former Director of The Adult Training & Habilitation Center in Winsted. She also was involved with EquipALife in Maple Plain. Carol had a special place in her heart for people with developmental disabilities! She enjoyed fishing and spending time at their lake cabin on Lake Mary. Survived by her loving husband: Gerald L. "Jerry" Fistman; sisters and brothers: Celeste Pike, Patricia Kaiser, Katherine (Gib) Syverson, Dan (Mia) Fury, Tim (Tia) Fury and Julie (Clay) Rice; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Shirley (Jim) Fasching, Dave (Joanne) Fistman, Sharon (Roger) Groth, Pat (Marlys) Fistman, Mary (Brian) Lofgren and DeLloyd Burau; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Lawrence & Mardy Fistman, sisters-in-law Norma Fistman and Diane Burau, brother-in-law Donald Kaiser.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Worthington, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Howard Lake, MN
City
Excelsior, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covenant#Lake Mary#Gene Ann#Minnetonka High School#The U Of M#The Oster Covenant Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy