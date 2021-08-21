John Lawrence Dorsher

Dorsher, John Lawrence age 78, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away July 19, 2021 from a long illness. John was born July 29 1942 in Minneapolis Minnesota. He was successful at business and carried himself with grace always in service to others. He mentored many people in his lifetime. He was a free spirit one of a kind and will be dearly missed. He was a kind and loving soul. John is survived by his wife Choly Slinkard, daughter Amanda Dorsher and son John R. Dorsher. Rest In Peace John, we love you. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to your favorite charity.