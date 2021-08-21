Thomas Wilfred 'Tom' Kemmetmueller

Kemmetmueller, Thomas "Tom" Wilfred age 74, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully August 18, 2021 after a difficult battle with Alzheimer's. Tom was born to Leo and Erma Kemmetmueller in March 1947 in Rogers, MN. Tom served as a photographer in the Air Force and then got a commercial pilots license and was a flight instructor at Crystal Airport. He opened Kemmetmueller Photography in 1972 where he photographed over 5,000 weddings and countless high school seniors in the west metro. Tom had a Master of Photography and Photographic Craftsman from Professional Photographers of America. He also held many honors from the Minnesota Professional Photographers Association, including an Accredited Degree, a Fellow Degree, a Service Degree and a Dworshak Award. When he retired, Tom continued sharing his love of photography by capturing wildlife on RV trips around the country. Tom was actively involved with his church and in his community throughout his life. He provided photography services for local schools and events and served as the President of Rotary. He was named a Paul Harris Fellow in 1999 for outstanding service to Rotary and the Wayzata community and was named the 2011 Minnetonka Schools Skipper of the Year. Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty; sons Andrew (Christa), Gregory (Marnie) and Matthew (Beth); grandsons Ryan, Jesse, Marcus and Finn; and many siblings, nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community in Wayzata on September 10, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by a mass at 11 a.m. A burial service will take place after the mass immediately followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzinfo.org).