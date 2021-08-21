Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Susan Jean (Ulstrom) Nierengarten

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Nierengarten, Susan Jean (Ulstrom) 69, of Minneapolis died August 15, 2021, of a cerebral hemorrhage. Born to Mary Janet (McGrath) Ulstrom and Dr. Robert A. Ulstrom in 1951, Susan was raised in Golden Valley, MN, and Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from Carleton College in 1972 and William Mitchell College of Law in 1977. In August 1976, Susan married Hugh T. Nierengarten, whom she met in law school, becoming his beloved “Bicentennial Bride.” She and Hugh were not only life partners, raising two daughters and undertaking countless other adventures together, but professional partners, practicing law together at Nierengarten & Hippert Ltd. in New Ulm from 1977 until retiring in 2014.

www.startribune.com

