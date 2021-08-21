Cancel
Burnsville, MN

Anthony James Streed

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Streed, Anthony James Janelle Streed and Anthony Green are inviting all friends and family to attend our son, Anthony James Streed's, Celebration of Life event at Buck Hill Event Center on Saturday August 28, 2021 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Tony died at work on March 26, 2020, just after the governor locked down the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are relieved to finally be able to gather together and celebrate the 37 short years we had with him. Please join us in remembering, celebrating and honoring him on this day. The physical address is: Buck Hill, 15400 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306. We hope to see you there.

www.startribune.com

Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
