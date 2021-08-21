Cancel
New Brighton, MN

Scott H. Peterson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Peterson, Scott H. Age 85 of New Brighton and Nevis, MN, and Sun City, AZ. passed away July 8, 2021. Survived by wife of 62 years, Delora, daughters Christine (Dan) Alexander, Amy (Brian) Kallio, and Beth Nemec, grandchildren Andy Alexander, Anne Marie (Adam) Wetschka, Charlie Nemec, Calvin and Rosie Kallio, great grandson Henry Wetschka. Long time member of Salem Covenant Church and Akeley Methodist Church. Accounting teacher and mentor to many students at Columbia Heights High School where he coached football and baseball. Scott was an All American football player and inducted into the Hall of Fame at St. Cloud Tech High School and St. Cloud State University. Retirement years were spent traveling the world, at 8th Crow Wing Lake and Sun City, lawn bowling, teaching grand kids to fish, hunt, drive a truck and golf cart. Scott was a crappie slaying deer hunting maverick who enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved to read his kindle, eat a good fish fry, an ambassador hot dog, rack of ribs, and a piece of rhubarb pie. He will be remembered as a generous, fun loving family man. Earth lost a true character; heaven gained a hero. Celebration of Life August 28, 2021, 10 am Visitation, 11 am service at Salem Covenant Church, 2655 5th St. N. W., New Brighton 55112. Memorials preferred to Covenant Pines Bible Camp or Ducks Unlimited.

www.startribune.com

