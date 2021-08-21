James A. 'Jim' Winkler

Winkler, James "Jim" A. (69) of Hill City passed away in his home early the morning of Sunday, August 15th and in the arms of his wife, son, and daughter. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years Judith, son Corey (Theresa), daughter (Carey), beloved grandson Calvin, granddaughter Isabel, and sister Suzanne. He is preceded in death by his Father Anton, mother Shirley, brother Thomas, and sister Mary Rose. He was held by his community of friends who he loved dearly, especially Bill, Jeff, Everett & Donnie, Doug & Luann, Brian, Virginia, Skylar, & Ethan, Janet, Mary, and the many nurses and doctors who cared for him. He found a sense of peace and joy in his community and on the rock pile of Hill Lake. He will be remembered for many things including his rice krispy bars, sharp sense of humor, stubbornness, love of fishing, and his willingness to help anyone in need. Jim, one of the toughest people one could ever know, held a deeply loving and tender soul. His indefatigable spirit and incredible will to live gave all who loved him the opportunity to relish every moment through his two-and-a-half-year battle with lung cancer. Jim proudly served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He held a reverence and love for his military brothers and sisters. A service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on a date yet to be determined. The family requests memorials be sent to the Hill City Area Community Fund in memory of Jim Winkler.