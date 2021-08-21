Donald G. Knudtson

Knudtson, Donald G. Age 83 of Cottage Grove, Minnesota and formerly of Bangor, WI passed away August 19, 2021 at Walker Methodist in West St. Paul, MN of esophageal cancer. Donald was born on November 16th, 1937 in Bangor (Dutch Creek), Wisconsin at home of the family dairy farm to Alvin & Florence Knudtson. Donald graduated from Bangor High school in 1955 and attended the inter- mountain school of Telegraphy and accounting in Salt Lake City, UT in 1956. upon graduation Donald hired out with the Milwaukee Road in 1957 and worked various railroad stations and towers between Hastings, MN and Milwaukee, Wi as a Telegrapher until he was promoted to Train Dispatcher at La Crosse, WI in 1966. Don worked on the railroad for 42 years with The Milwaukee Road/Soo Line/CP Rail and retired in 1999 at the CP Minneapolis Operations Center. Don was also a member of the Army National Guard out of Sparta, WI. In December of 1961, Don married the love of his life Nancy Hemker in West Salem, WI at Christ Lutheran Church and they were married for 59 years. Donald was a proud grandpa and family was his first priority, he also enjoyed his flower gardens as well as his cattle he helped raise on his son and wife's hobby farm. He always enjoyed watching sports especially the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers basketball and football. Donald is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Sheri, Brian (Vicki) Knudtson, Nicole (Tony) Adams; grandchildren, Anna and Alex Adams; step grandchildren, Eric and Kiersten; sisters, Alice Pfaff, Luella Pierce, and Florence (Ron) Munson; as well as sisters-in-law, Marge Knudtson & Jane Knudtson; and many other relatives, and friends. Donald is preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Florence Knudtson; brothers, Kenneth (Doris) Knudtson, Harold (Mary Lou) Knudtson, Bernie Knudtson, Lyle (Marty) Knudtson, and Edmond "Butch" Knudtson; and brothers-in-law, Myron Pfaff and Doug Pierce. Visitation will take place at Kok Funeral home, 7676 80th St S, Cottage Grove, MN on Sunday, August 29th from 3-6 PM. Funeral will take place at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1000 Portland Ave, St. Paul Park, MN on Monday August 30th at 11am. Visitation one hour prior to service Monday.