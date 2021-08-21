Cancel
Bloomington, MN

Lois R. Wyman

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Wyman, Lois R. age 92 of Bloomington, MN passed away August 19, 2021. Preceded in death by parents; husband, John "Jack"; Baby Boy Wyman; and sisters. Survived by son, Kevin (Sue); grandchildren, Joshua and David (Jill); great-granddaughter, Isabelle; and brothers, Wayne (Jane) and Leland (Louise). Funeral service Tuesday, August 24th 10:30 a.m. at Redemption Lutheran Church 927 East Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Reception to follow. Interment Pleasant Prairie Cemetery Osceola, WI. GILLBROTHERS.com BLOOMINGTON, MN 952.888.7771.

www.startribune.com

