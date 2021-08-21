Maris Dean Grovender

Grovender, Maris Dean Born Aug. 9, 1927 and passed into eternal life on Feb. 26, 2020. Maris was preceded in death by sisters, Helen (Al) Rathje and Arlaine (Lawrence) Cordell. Maris is survived by his wife of 67 years, Linnea; children, Suzanne (Roger) Pauluk, Marrielle (Fred) Ogimachi and Kelby (Mary) Grovender. The joy of his life were his grandchildren, Adrian Ogimachi, Tiffany (Jeff) Dose, Kia Grovender, Tristan Grovender and Joshua Grovender; great grandchildren, Ellie Pauline Dose and Liam Maris Dose. Maris was born in 1927 in French Lake, and lived in the Annandale area and attended school until 1940, when he took over his father's farming duties upon his father's death. Maris married Linnea Nelson in 1952. After several years he moved his family to Minneapolis where he had several jobs and owned income property, including the College Inn Hotel in Dinkytown. Maris and Linnea built a house in 1965 in St. Anthony Village, and lived there until 2018. Gardening and helping others with projects were always a part of his life. Maris and Linnea enjoyed traveling and camping, often with children and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 11 AM with a visitation 1 hour prior at Elmwood Evangelical Free Church, 3615 Chelmsford Road NE, St. Anthony Village. Miller Funeral Home Fridley 763-571-1300 millerfuneralfridley.com.