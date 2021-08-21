Dorothy (Carlson) Ostlie

Ostlie, Dorothy Carlson Age 90 of Northfield, passed away August 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dean and 7 siblings. Survivors include her children Dale (Candy), Steven (Cathy) of Edina, Lynette (Scott) Swanson of Nfld, Kathryn of St. Paul, Karen of Washington, DC; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; 2 sisters Naomi Post of Zumbrota and Ruth Anderson of Barron, WI. Services will be 2:00PM, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 W. 3rd St., Nfld. Visitation one hour prior and a reception to follow.Memorials preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Northfield Retirement Community. northfieldfuneral.com.