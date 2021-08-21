Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Prairie, MN

Christopher P. Orecchia

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Orecchia, Christopher P. age 90, of Allen, TX, formerly of Long Prairie, MN, died August 15, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 1, 1931 to the late Anthony and Rose (Altero). Chris married his wife Victoria Hahn on September 15, 1956, was a graduate of St. John's University in NY and served in the Korean War as an accountant. As an entrepreneur, Chris owned and managed Tiffany Card and Gift store in New Hope from 1968 through 1988 and was fondly nick named "Mr. Tiffany". After selling the business he purchased a General Motors franchise car dealership in Long Prairie where he worked until his retirement in 2007. Chris was an active member of Rotary Club International serving in many leadership positions including President and Treasurer. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Long Prairie and was a Eucharistic Minister. Survived by his wife Victoria; brother Paul (Cassie); sons Dr. Anthony (Margaret), Peter (Theresa); daughter Elizabeth (Jamison) Rewitzer; grandchildren, Dr. Amy (Brett) Orecchia, Catherine Orecchia, Rachel (Jonathan) Edelmann, Jacob Orecchia and Christopher Rewitzer; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Preceded in death by his brother John (Anna); sister Nancy (John) Corrado and daughter-in-law Catherine (Westphal) Orecchia. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday August 26, with visitation one hour prior, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 13505 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka. Visitation also 5-7PM Wed. August 25 at: Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. & Hwy 100.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Elizabeth, MN
City
Long Prairie, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Christian Burial#Retirement#St John#Tiffany Card#Rotary Club International#Mary Catholic Church#Washburn Mcreavy#Edina Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy