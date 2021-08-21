Christopher P. Orecchia

Orecchia, Christopher P. age 90, of Allen, TX, formerly of Long Prairie, MN, died August 15, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 1, 1931 to the late Anthony and Rose (Altero). Chris married his wife Victoria Hahn on September 15, 1956, was a graduate of St. John's University in NY and served in the Korean War as an accountant. As an entrepreneur, Chris owned and managed Tiffany Card and Gift store in New Hope from 1968 through 1988 and was fondly nick named "Mr. Tiffany". After selling the business he purchased a General Motors franchise car dealership in Long Prairie where he worked until his retirement in 2007. Chris was an active member of Rotary Club International serving in many leadership positions including President and Treasurer. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Long Prairie and was a Eucharistic Minister. Survived by his wife Victoria; brother Paul (Cassie); sons Dr. Anthony (Margaret), Peter (Theresa); daughter Elizabeth (Jamison) Rewitzer; grandchildren, Dr. Amy (Brett) Orecchia, Catherine Orecchia, Rachel (Jonathan) Edelmann, Jacob Orecchia and Christopher Rewitzer; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Preceded in death by his brother John (Anna); sister Nancy (John) Corrado and daughter-in-law Catherine (Westphal) Orecchia. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday August 26, with visitation one hour prior, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 13505 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka. Visitation also 5-7PM Wed. August 25 at: Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. & Hwy 100.