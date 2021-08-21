Brenda Kay Wrona

Wrona, Brenda Kay age 63 of Monticello, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at CentraCare Hospital in Monticello. She was preceded in death by her grandson Levi and siblings Ron Niemi, Chere Romano. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 37 years Mike; sons Mike (Courtney) of Monticello, and Jordan; grandchildren Logan, Lilah, Lucas, and Camden; sister Jill Plante of Brooklyn Park. Brenda worked for many years at Monticello schools and Kids Castle. She was a courageous, loving, caring person with a strong faith. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11 AM at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello, with visitation starting at 10 AM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918.