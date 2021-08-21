Mary Claire Schultz

Schultz, Mary Claire of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully at home on August 11 at the age of 80. Born in St. Paul to Glenn and Beatrice Swanstrom, she graduated from Central High School and the University of Minnesota. Mary Claire was a devoted and loyal wife, mother, and friend, a passionate traveler, an eternal optimist and energetic organizer of many groups. She began her career in market research at Pillsbury in the late sixties. In 1970 she married Eric Schultz, and the couple moved into their Victorian house in Kenwood that they lived in and loved through the end of her life. They had two daughters and she became a full-time mother. Mary Claire also volunteered frequently on behalf of the Minneapolis Children's Hospital, Jefferson Elementary, Southwest High School, the League of Women Voters, the Assistance League among other places. She served as editor of the Hill and Lake Press neighborhood paper. Mary Claire returned to paid working life as the coordinator for the Macalester College Psychology Department, where she mentored students from all over the world. She and her surviving husband cultivated a love of travel in her children and grandchildren through trips to Mexico, Cuba, Disneyworld and her ancestral farm in Sweden. A morning runner before it was a trend, Mary Claire also walked around Lake of the Isles nearly every day, often with friends. After retirement, she planned movie nights, book club, bike outings, and served on the board of the Woman's Club of Minneapolis. Mary Claire will be deeply missed by her friends and family. She is survived by her husband, Eric, of Minneapolis; two daughters, Julie Schultz (David Kilpatrick) and Ginna (Jinx) Schultz (Alejandro Diaz-Andrade); four grandchildren, Eli and Cleo Kilpatrick, Javier and Diego Diaz-Schultz; two siblings, Ginna (Philip) Kilpatrick and Todd (Katie) Swanstrom; nieces, Jessica Long (Sarah Dowling), Madeline and Ellie Swanstrom. A celebration of life for her will be held at the Woman's Club, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, on Sunday, September 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Donations in memory of Mary Claire may be made to Women Winning (womenwinning.org).