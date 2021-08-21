Gloria Jean Leone

Leone, Gloria Jean Gloria, age 86 passed on August 18, 2021. She is loved and remembered by her sons Mark (Rose) and Todd (Shelley); grandchildren Jennifer (Sean) Martinson, Abbie (Ryan) Heath, Paige, Marin and Jack; and great granddaughter Sophie Martinson. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Louise Jenson and her sister Darlene Witry. Gloria was born in Minneapolis and graduated from North High School as well as spent time at St. Catherine University. Gloria worked several jobs in addition to raising her two boys with significant time spent at the Presbyterian Synod of Minnesota and Northwestern National Life (NWNL) where she retired from. Gloria loved spending time with her family, friends and meeting new people. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, spending time with friends and attending church. A celebration of life will be held on September 18th at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Coulter Blvd, Chanhassen, MN 55317, familyofchristonline.org, Visitation from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. with a service following at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family of Christ Lutheran Church or to PROP, People Reaching Out to People, 14700 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 huberfunerals.com.