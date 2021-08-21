Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chanhassen, MN

Gloria Jean Leone

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Leone, Gloria Jean Gloria, age 86 passed on August 18, 2021. She is loved and remembered by her sons Mark (Rose) and Todd (Shelley); grandchildren Jennifer (Sean) Martinson, Abbie (Ryan) Heath, Paige, Marin and Jack; and great granddaughter Sophie Martinson. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Louise Jenson and her sister Darlene Witry. Gloria was born in Minneapolis and graduated from North High School as well as spent time at St. Catherine University. Gloria worked several jobs in addition to raising her two boys with significant time spent at the Presbyterian Synod of Minnesota and Northwestern National Life (NWNL) where she retired from. Gloria loved spending time with her family, friends and meeting new people. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, spending time with friends and attending church. A celebration of life will be held on September 18th at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Coulter Blvd, Chanhassen, MN 55317, familyofchristonline.org, Visitation from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. with a service following at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family of Christ Lutheran Church or to PROP, People Reaching Out to People, 14700 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 huberfunerals.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Chanhassen, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Jean
Person
Paige
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of Christ#National Church#Two Boys#North High School#St Catherine University#The Presbyterian Synod#Nwnl#Familyofchristonline Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy