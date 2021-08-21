Cancel
Plymouth, MN

Arnold H. Kunkel

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Kunkel, Arnold H. age 89 of Plymouth, MN. passed away Sunday August 15th, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Arnold (Arnie) loved being surrounded by his family, friends, and grandchildren. He was known as an exceptional businessman in his 40+ years in the HVAC industry, and showed his love of his country by serving in the Korean War. Arnie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita, of 61 years. Arnie is survived by his children LaRae (Brian) Samuelson, Kevin (Nancy) Kunkel, Curt (Brenda) Kunkel, Larry Kunkel, Kim (Tom) Eidem; grandchildren, Brandon Samuelson, Angela Samuelson, Jordan Samuelson, Kyle Kunkel, James Kunkel-Dykhoff, Brooke Kunkel, Kelsey Kunkel, Mallory Kunkel, Dylan Kunkel, Quinn Eidem, Riley Kunkel, Cooper Eidem, Sawyer Eidem. Visitation will be Sunday, August 29th from 3 to 6 PM at Gearty-Delmore Plymouth Chapel, 15800 37th Ave. N. and one hour prior to Mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 30th at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, 105 Forestview Lane N., Plymouth. Burial at Interment Gethsemane Cemetery and lunch will follow graveside service. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 gearty-delmore.com.

