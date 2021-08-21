Jeanette (Hofstee) Milgrom

Milgrom, Jeanette Hofstee In 1932 Jeanette Hofstee came into this world in Batavia (now Jakarta), Indonesia beginning a long and varied life, spanning three continents. During the Second Word War she lived in the Netherlands under the Nazi occupation, where she learned about privation, patience, and hope. She sensed what needed to be done and she did it. As a young adult, she emigrated to the United States (with an interlude in London, England) to attend graduate school at the University of Minnesota, and remained here for the rest of her life. Professionally, Jeanette was a committed social justice worker. She contributed to social change small and large -- nationally, locally, and "in her own backyard." Music was one of her great loves; she enjoyed a wide range of genres and musicians. She also enjoyed making music herself, and was accomplished at the piano, harp, and flute. The Native American flute was her passion later in life. Jeanette loved animals, and enjoyed a long succession of family pets, especially Piet, her cockatiel. Jeanette left this world on August 16, 2021, in peace and well cared for. She is survived by family who loved her dearly, and showed their love each in their own unique way: daughter Marsha Milgrom, her husband Bill Goetter, and their daughter Anna; son Ben Milgrom, his daughter Margaret and Ben's partner Diana Kushner; step-daughter Jacy Lechner, and many other relatives and friends. Her former husband Al Milgrom passed away late last year. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Memorials to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Northern Clay Center. Life took her breath away. Dona nobis pacem.