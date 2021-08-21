Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jeanette (Hofstee) Milgrom

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Milgrom, Jeanette Hofstee In 1932 Jeanette Hofstee came into this world in Batavia (now Jakarta), Indonesia beginning a long and varied life, spanning three continents. During the Second Word War she lived in the Netherlands under the Nazi occupation, where she learned about privation, patience, and hope. She sensed what needed to be done and she did it. As a young adult, she emigrated to the United States (with an interlude in London, England) to attend graduate school at the University of Minnesota, and remained here for the rest of her life. Professionally, Jeanette was a committed social justice worker. She contributed to social change small and large -- nationally, locally, and "in her own backyard." Music was one of her great loves; she enjoyed a wide range of genres and musicians. She also enjoyed making music herself, and was accomplished at the piano, harp, and flute. The Native American flute was her passion later in life. Jeanette loved animals, and enjoyed a long succession of family pets, especially Piet, her cockatiel. Jeanette left this world on August 16, 2021, in peace and well cared for. She is survived by family who loved her dearly, and showed their love each in their own unique way: daughter Marsha Milgrom, her husband Bill Goetter, and their daughter Anna; son Ben Milgrom, his daughter Margaret and Ben's partner Diana Kushner; step-daughter Jacy Lechner, and many other relatives and friends. Her former husband Al Milgrom passed away late last year. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. Memorials to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Northern Clay Center. Life took her breath away. Dona nobis pacem.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Poverty#Nazi#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Netherlands
Related
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Child Actor Matthew Mindler Dead at 19

Matthew Mindler, the child actor who went missing earlier this week, has died ... law enforcement tells TMZ. The college he attended confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body ... "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."
West Hartford, CTusj.edu

Molly Driessen, Ph.D.

Dr. Molly Driessen, Assistant Professor, joins the School of Interdisciplinary Health and Science in the Department of Social Work and Equitable Community Practice. Dr. Driessen received her Ph.D. in Social Work from the University of Minnesota. Before joining USJ, she was an Adjunct Faculty Member in the Departments of Social Work at St. Catherine University and the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. Her research explores issues pertaining to sexual violence on college campuses, resilience and resistance, victim-survivor narratives, gender-based violence, and trauma, specifically through qualitative methodologies.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

Eloise Greenfield: Author who wrote books to inspire black children

Eloise Greenfield, an award-winning writer whose dozens of works helped broaden children’s literature so that young African Americans could see themselves, their history and their hopes in the pages of their picture books, has died aged 92. Greenfield spent nearly her entire life in Washington, where as a child she...
CelebritiesFox News

‘Our Idiot Brother’ actor Matthew Mindler dead at 19

Matthew Mindler, known for his role in the film "Our Idiot Brother," was found dead on Saturday morning, Fox News can confirm. He was just 19 years old. The former child actor's body was located near Millersville University's campus in Lancaster County after he was reported missing late Wednesday from the Pennsylvania college.
Crown Point, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Jeanette Thomas

CROWN POINT | Ms. Jeanette Thomas, 77 years old, of Ferry Road passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2021. She was born in New York City Jan. 1, 1944. Jeanette relocated to the Adirondacks and settled in Crown Point, where she resided for many years. She was known for her love of children, especially babies; the unending beadwork she created; and her ability to make everyone around her smile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy