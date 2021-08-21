Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Mary Karlquist

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Karlquist, Mary On Saturday, August 7th, 2021 Mary Karlquist, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 77. Mary was born on December 7, 1943 in Minneapolis to Ray and Lucille (Curtis) Jepson. Mary attended Bloomington Lincoln High School and in 1963 Mary was crowned Miss Bloomington. On April 3, 1965, she married Bob Karlquist and had one daughter, Kimberly. Mary had a great love of animals of all kinds and a passion for companion birds. She had several birds of her own and served on the Board of the MCBA for many years. She also worked at the Ridgedale YMCA for 20 years. Mary will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her friendships and her zest for life. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Ray, mother, Lucy, sisters, Carole Scott, Pat Lucas and brother Ron. She is survived by Bob, her husband of 56 years, daughter, Kimberly and grandsons, Zac and Joseph. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future if a service is scheduled. Donations can be made to the Ridgedale YMCA. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 gearty-delmore.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

