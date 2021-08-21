Evelyn M. (Schaefer) Jost

Jost (Schaefer), Evelyn M. Age 91 of Coon Rapids, passed away on 8/17/21. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard; sisters Theresa and Delphine, and brothers Andy and Elmer. She is survived by children Chuck (Candy), Pat (Mike) LaBelle, Steve (Diana) and Jeff (Sandy Pangerl); grandchildren Stacey, Emily, Adam, Crystal, Amy, Jamie, Meghan, Patrick, Tyler, Addi, Max, Stefanie and Ryan. Great grandchildren Morgan, Alex, Tommy, Ruby, Lucy, Jackson, Jasper and Everly. She is also survived by sisters Kathy (Dave) Gross, Millie (Kevin) Weis, and Armella (Ed) Kasparek, & brothers Bill (Renata), Al (Joyce), Louis (Jane), Joe (Karen), Vince (Audrey), Pete (Janet), and many other friends and relatives. For the past several years she has been a resident at Epiphany Senior Living in Coon Rapids. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, from 9:30 to 10:30, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Epiphany Catholic Church, 1900 111th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids MN. GEARHART 763-755-6300 GearhartFuneralHome.com.