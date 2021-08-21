Nancy (Eder) Meacham

Meacham, Nancy (Eder) age 75 of Bloomington, MN died on Aug. 16, 2021 after a 4 month battle with cancer. Born and raised in Minneapolis, Nancy attended Southwest H.S. (1963) and the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing (1967). She met her husband, Milo on a European vacation. They were married in Montreal and moved to his hometown of Raceland, LA where they lived for 19 years. After her divorce, she lived in LA for another 7 years and got back to singing in her choir at First United Methodist Church of Houma. Returning to the Twin Cities, Nancy was active in the choir of Normandale Hylands UMC (NHUMC) for many years. A once-in-a-lifetime thrill was singing Handel's Messiah on the stage of Carnegie Hall. Nancy's lovely first soprano voice enabled her to solo several times in her church choir. She loved to travel and had been all over the world including Central and South America, Europe, Scandinavia, Asia and Russia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Ferne Eder. Nancy is survived by her sister, Susan Larson; nieces, Jennifer and Rachel; nephew, Andrew (Michele); grandnieces, Thea and Willa; and great-aunt, A. Patricia Terry. Funeral service Wed. August 25 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Normandale Hylands UMC, 9920 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington. Interment immediately following at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson, WI. Memorials preferred to VEAP or the NHUMC music department. Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145.