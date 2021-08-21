Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, MN

Nancy (Eder) Meacham

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Meacham, Nancy (Eder) age 75 of Bloomington, MN died on Aug. 16, 2021 after a 4 month battle with cancer. Born and raised in Minneapolis, Nancy attended Southwest H.S. (1963) and the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing (1967). She met her husband, Milo on a European vacation. They were married in Montreal and moved to his hometown of Raceland, LA where they lived for 19 years. After her divorce, she lived in LA for another 7 years and got back to singing in her choir at First United Methodist Church of Houma. Returning to the Twin Cities, Nancy was active in the choir of Normandale Hylands UMC (NHUMC) for many years. A once-in-a-lifetime thrill was singing Handel's Messiah on the stage of Carnegie Hall. Nancy's lovely first soprano voice enabled her to solo several times in her church choir. She loved to travel and had been all over the world including Central and South America, Europe, Scandinavia, Asia and Russia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Ferne Eder. Nancy is survived by her sister, Susan Larson; nieces, Jennifer and Rachel; nephew, Andrew (Michele); grandnieces, Thea and Willa; and great-aunt, A. Patricia Terry. Funeral service Wed. August 25 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Normandale Hylands UMC, 9920 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington. Interment immediately following at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson, WI. Memorials preferred to VEAP or the NHUMC music department. Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bloomington, MN
Obituaries
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Person
Horace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#South America#Church Choir#United Methodist Church#European#Normandale Hylands Umc#Nhumc#Carnegie Hall#Veap#Werness Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy