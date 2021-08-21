Connie Jean Bullen

Bullen, Connie Jean age 49 of Andover, passed away and met Jesus peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 after losing her fight with aggressive metastatic lung cancer. In addition to two unborn children, Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Zelda Feigum, and Severin and Josephine Wanous; aunt, Paulette Carpentier; and uncle, Darwin Wanous. She is survived by her daughter, Dakotah Lindwurm and favorite son-in-law, Nicholas Lindwurm; former husband, Shawn Bullen; parents, Sev & Bonnita Wanous; siblings, Bobbi (Steve Lantz) Westerlund, Kari (Larry) Revier, Christy Packard, and Sev Wanous Jr.; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11 am with visitation one hour prior at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street, NW, Andover. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover 763-767-7373 thurston-deshaw.com.