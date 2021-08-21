Joseph Anthony 'J' White

White, Joseph "J" Anthony 58, of San Francisco, CA originally from Minneapolis, died unexpectedly on August 14, 2021. He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth White, and is survived by his lifepartner of 16 years, Dario Martinez, father Joseph White, siblings Tim White, Ben (Rose) White, Ellen (Norm) Johnson, Annie White (John Fitzpatrick), and Daniel White, nieces Meagan and Audrey, nephews Daniel and Ryan, dear friends Varian Pierce and Tari Karkanen, as well as extended family and numerous friends. J was a fun-loving, witty, extremely talented man who was kind and loving to all. He grew up in Minneapolis and lived in San Francisco for 30+ years. He was a talented musician, and played in various bands throughout his life. He most recently took up playing the ukulele, writing original pieces and collaborating with other musicians, just for fun. His musical talents led him to his work as an Audio Designer and Engineer for video games and immersive experiences in Virtual Reality. He most recently worked for Facebook Sound+Design - leading teams in the creation of sound for highly innovative Virtual Reality experiences - including a 3+ year project called Wolves In The Walls that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and won a prestigious juried Emmy award for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media. In addition, J was an amazing photographer, with a camera always at the ready to catch a moment or a scene that most of us would have let slip by. He had an incredible eye that captured the beautiful, the mundane and the unusual, bringing them to life on film. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, August 29th from 12:00-4:00pm at The Firehouse in Fort Mason in San Francisco, and a memorial mass will be planned in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations to SF-Marin Food Bank would be greatly appreciated.