Deborah Lynn 'Deb' Krupp

Krupp, Deborah "Deb" Lynn (69) passed away suddenly on August 10, 2021. She was born in Duluth, Minnesota to Ralph and Luba Krupp. She attended Duluth East High School and the University of Minnesota Minneapolis, where she graduated with an Art Education degree. She worked at the University of Minnesota for 48 years. Deb and Mike were married for 46 years. She is survived by her husband Michael Samuelson, sister Amy (Lyle) Krupp Niemi. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Ilana Niemi, Grant Niemi, Julie Busse (Loren), Jill Dose (Brian), and Lisa Samuelson (Gus Breiland), plus many grandnieces and grand nephews. Deb is also survived by two wiener dogs, Dolly and Dandy. Two of her favorite passtimes were snuggling her dachshunds and feeding them chicken. Deb was a talented artist and poet. Her handmade, one a kind cards and poems were created especially for her friends and family, who were always delighted with the creations they received. Deb had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved going to live music events. She always cared about others and spent time and energy doing things for her family and friends. She truly loved life and brought joy to those around her. She leaves behind a family that is saddened by her passing, but the happiness she gave will remain with all of us forever. Memorials preferred to: Tri County Humane Society, St. Cloud, Minnesota. tricountyhumanesociety.org.