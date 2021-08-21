Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Deborah Lynn 'Deb' Krupp

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Krupp, Deborah "Deb" Lynn (69) passed away suddenly on August 10, 2021. She was born in Duluth, Minnesota to Ralph and Luba Krupp. She attended Duluth East High School and the University of Minnesota Minneapolis, where she graduated with an Art Education degree. She worked at the University of Minnesota for 48 years. Deb and Mike were married for 46 years. She is survived by her husband Michael Samuelson, sister Amy (Lyle) Krupp Niemi. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Ilana Niemi, Grant Niemi, Julie Busse (Loren), Jill Dose (Brian), and Lisa Samuelson (Gus Breiland), plus many grandnieces and grand nephews. Deb is also survived by two wiener dogs, Dolly and Dandy. Two of her favorite passtimes were snuggling her dachshunds and feeding them chicken. Deb was a talented artist and poet. Her handmade, one a kind cards and poems were created especially for her friends and family, who were always delighted with the creations they received. Deb had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved going to live music events. She always cared about others and spent time and energy doing things for her family and friends. She truly loved life and brought joy to those around her. She leaves behind a family that is saddened by her passing, but the happiness she gave will remain with all of us forever. Memorials preferred to: Tri County Humane Society, St. Cloud, Minnesota. tricountyhumanesociety.org.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Duluth, MN
Obituaries
City
Lyle, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Loren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Duluth East High School#Tri County Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy