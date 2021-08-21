Addison 'Tres' Goddard

Goddard, Addison 'Tres' 88, formerly of St. Louis Park, passed away peacefully on August 18. Tres was born November 26, 1932 in Bemidji to Addison and Lorene Goddard. A graduate of White Bear Lake High School and Brown Institute, Tres began his broadcasting career in 1953 at KATE in Albert Lea, MN where he met Lori, his loving wife of 66 years. He continued in broadcasting news/sports media for the next several years, eventually finding a successful career in advertising/sales at a variety of publications in the Twin Cities. Tres was an avid reader of Russian literature and poetry, enjoyed jazz music, attending theater productions, and taking evening drives with Lori, often finding their way to a local ice cream or popcorn shop as a final destination. Tres had a witty and engaging personality. He was a marvelous story teller who found humor in the daily lives of himself and others. He had an innate ability to make others feel special and important and a comforting way of making one feel unforgotten and totally forgiven. More important to Tres than any professional or personal success was the deep, life-long relationships he developed with family and friends. He was extremely proud of the close family he had cultivated and nurtured. His relationship with Lori modelled the essence of marriage and their love for one another grew more profound with age. Many of his closest friends grew out of his sustained engagement in the local community. Tres and Lori worked with dozens of couples teaching them effective relationship communication skills through the University of Minnesota's Couples Communication Program. He was an active member for 55 years at Vista (Wooddale) Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park, an influential teacher, coach and role model to countless youth while volunteering in local sports organizations and an enduring friend of Bill W. for 57 years. Tres is survived by wife Lori (Jellum), daughters, Julie Galvin and Cathy McClellan, sons Greg (Sally) Goddard and Cory (Lea) Goddard, 8 grandchildren Sean (Jana) Galvin, Nicole Galvin, Jackie (Dan) Larson, Jolene McClellan, Jackson and Winona Brand, Owen and Eleanor Goddard, one great-grandchild, Tres Galvin and his loving brother Mark (Linda) Goddard. Tres is preceded in death by beloved son-in-law, Jack Galvin. Tres' family wishes to give special thanks and appreciation to caregivers at Elder Homestead, Minnetonka. A Celebration of Tres' Life will be held later this fall with specific details provided at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Vista Lutheran Church, Volunteers of America - MN, or Minnesota Public Radio.