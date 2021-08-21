Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Michael D. Goldner

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Goldner, Michael D. Age 78, of Minneapolis died on June 19, 2021. Survived by wife, Barbara; children, Dan Goldner (Debbie Cohen) and Emily Goldner (Mike Humphries); sister, Linda (Jack) Goldenberg; grandchildren, Cate, Owen, Walker and Lillian. Mike accomplished much in his life including service to his country in the Marines, a fulfilling career in law and investments, and dedication to making Minnesota better for all people. He was most proud of his work with Planned Parenthood, the Guthrie Theater and the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, and of his family, who loved and admired him and who miss him every day. Special thanks to the staff at Grace Hospice for their care and support. A committal service will be held Thursday, August 26th at 10:45 AM, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Those attending should meet at the cemetery in Assembly Lane #4 at 10:30 AM. We will be gathering at the Guthrie Theater from 11:30 a.m. following the committal service. Washburn-McReavy.com Davies Chapel 612-377-2203.

