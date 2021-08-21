Sylvia H. Verkuilen
Verkuilen, Sylvia H. 83, died on August 18th, 2021. She is survived by five grown children, Peter, Jean, Daniel, James and Robert and their mates Sheryl, Al, Cherrie, Jennifer and Colleen, and eight grandchildren; Rudy, Katie, Ben, Grace, Maggie, Travis, Abby and Kylee. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents Chester and Theresa Groshek; infant son, Joseph and infant grandson, Chester. Sylvia was a loving and caring person that was genuinely interested in getting to know everyone she encountered. She truly was a friend to all. She loved being a homemaker, wife and mom. Her pride and joy were her husband, children and grandchildren. Above all, she loved being one of God's true stewards. Sylvia was a longtime member of Our Lady of Consolation Fraternity of the Franciscan Order. She possessed a deep faith and an unfailing trust in the Lord. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, 8/25 at 11AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage with visitation starting at 9:30AM. Livestreaming of the service will be on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please donate to children's causes. McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home Shakopee, 952-445-2755 mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.www.startribune.com
