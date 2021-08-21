Sylvia H. Verkuilen

Donna Mae Caudle, entered into the kingdom of God on August 17, 2021. She was greeted there by her sweet sister, Marilyn, her lovable brother, Alan, her Mama and Daddy, her dear nephew, Larry, and her precious granddaughter, Donieta Billings. And more. She left 6 dear children, the great love of her life, Gene Caudle, and over 60descendants, 2 brothers, Bruce, and Floyd Milsten, and 2 sisters, Sharon Conwell and Gloria Defries. She was so loved and will be so missed! A celebration of Donna’s life will be 1:00pm Thursday, August 26th at the A.F. Crow& Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the funeral home. A.F. Crow is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Caudle. Please share your condolence with the family atwww.crowfuneralhome.com<http://www.crowfuneralhome.com>. All those who wish to honor and remember Donna at the visitation or celebration. The family request that a mask or other appropriate facial covering be worn and practice physical distancing. For those not able to attend the celebration, the service for Donna will be livestreamed 1:00 pm Thursday, August 26th , where family and friends may visitwww.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.