Obituaries

Mary Elizabeth Feldmann

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Feldmann, Mary Elizabeth passed away at her home in Naples, Fl., at the age of 64, on August 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, CJ "Pete" and Mary Feldmann. She is survived by her three loving brothers, Peter (Teri) of Dallas, Mark (Teri) of Des Moines and Tom (Judy) of Naples. Mary grew up in Des Moines with many childhood friends and many of them remained true lifelong friends. She graduated from St. Catherine University in Minneapolis and later lived in Washington D.C., Miami Beach, Asheville, and then Naples. She worked in the offices of the United States Senate, the personal staff of the First Lady in The Whitehouse and The Breakers in Palm Beach. Mary's passions were people, books, and family. Brilliant, beautiful, kind, witty and ever-endearing, she was a gift and a joy, she was our princess. Mary will be laid to rest with her parents in a private ceremony in Saginaw, MI. In lieu of flowers, please hug your family.

