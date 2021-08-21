Thomas William Kelley

Kelley, Thomas William age 60, of Eden Prairie, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 2, 2021, from cancer. Tom was raised by his parents John and Marjorie Kelley in Deephaven, MN. He was a member of the Mtka. High School class of '78. He was an alumnus of Bethel University in St. Paul, MN. He was a valued team member at League of MN Cities. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Crystal, his daughter Amber Kelley (Zac Fath), son Christian Kelley; grandchildren Bianca, Penelope, River and Holden Fath; sister Tina (Wint) Ritchie; five nieces and nephews; numerous friends and extended family. Preceded in death by his brother Peter, parents Marjorie and John, sisters Barbara, Lisa and Wendyn. Outdoor memorial service and musical tribute for our beloved Music Man to be held at 3pm Saturday, Sept. 18, at Starring Lake Ampitheater at Starring Lake Park in Eden Prairie. Reception following ceremony. Memorials preferred to the family. Cremation services provided by Cremation Society of Minnesota. Condolences: cremationsocietyofmn.com/