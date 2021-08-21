Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eden Prairie, MN

Thomas William Kelley

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Kelley, Thomas William age 60, of Eden Prairie, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 2, 2021, from cancer. Tom was raised by his parents John and Marjorie Kelley in Deephaven, MN. He was a member of the Mtka. High School class of '78. He was an alumnus of Bethel University in St. Paul, MN. He was a valued team member at League of MN Cities. Survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Crystal, his daughter Amber Kelley (Zac Fath), son Christian Kelley; grandchildren Bianca, Penelope, River and Holden Fath; sister Tina (Wint) Ritchie; five nieces and nephews; numerous friends and extended family. Preceded in death by his brother Peter, parents Marjorie and John, sisters Barbara, Lisa and Wendyn. Outdoor memorial service and musical tribute for our beloved Music Man to be held at 3pm Saturday, Sept. 18, at Starring Lake Ampitheater at Starring Lake Park in Eden Prairie. Reception following ceremony. Memorials preferred to the family. Cremation services provided by Cremation Society of Minnesota. Condolences: cremationsocietyofmn.com/

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
City
Lake Park, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethel University#League Of Mn Cities#Crystal#Holden#Cremation Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy