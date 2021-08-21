Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Lake, MN

Florine Merita Sangrene

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Sangrene, Florine Merita age 91 of Big Lake, born Jan 13, 1930 in Minneapolis, and passed away peacefully on August 15 at her home in Big Lake. She grew up in Coon Rapids, Champlin and Medicine Lake, and lived in several places including Fridley, Anoka, Des Moines, Lake Havasu City and Big Lake. Florine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother and friend. Preceded in death by husband Robert; parents, Mary and Victor Carlson; children, Marysue Ripson, Terry Sangrene; and great-grandchild Jaylynn. Survived by brother Steven Carlson; children, David (Jan) Sangrene, Lisa (Terry) Olson, Christopher Sangrene; grandchildren, Jamie Sinkula, Justin Sangrene, Benjamin Olson, Robert Ripsin, Miranda Sangrene, Javi Harris, Lili Harris, Kaleb Sangrene, Eric Eckman, Ryan Eckman; great-grandchildren, Lorelai Sangrene, Lydia Sinkula, Brenin Sangrene, Eliana Sinkula, Jackson Sangrene, Theodore Olson, Gunnar Eckman, Siri Eckman, Magnus Eckman. Celebration of Life on Thursday Aug 26 at 4:00pm with memorial service at 4:30pm at Carefree Country Club, 12311 185th Ave SE, Big Lake, MN 55309. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Masks recommended.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
City
Fridley, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Big Lake, MN
City
Champlin, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Carefree Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy