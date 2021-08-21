Florine Merita Sangrene

Sangrene, Florine Merita age 91 of Big Lake, born Jan 13, 1930 in Minneapolis, and passed away peacefully on August 15 at her home in Big Lake. She grew up in Coon Rapids, Champlin and Medicine Lake, and lived in several places including Fridley, Anoka, Des Moines, Lake Havasu City and Big Lake. Florine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother and friend. Preceded in death by husband Robert; parents, Mary and Victor Carlson; children, Marysue Ripson, Terry Sangrene; and great-grandchild Jaylynn. Survived by brother Steven Carlson; children, David (Jan) Sangrene, Lisa (Terry) Olson, Christopher Sangrene; grandchildren, Jamie Sinkula, Justin Sangrene, Benjamin Olson, Robert Ripsin, Miranda Sangrene, Javi Harris, Lili Harris, Kaleb Sangrene, Eric Eckman, Ryan Eckman; great-grandchildren, Lorelai Sangrene, Lydia Sinkula, Brenin Sangrene, Eliana Sinkula, Jackson Sangrene, Theodore Olson, Gunnar Eckman, Siri Eckman, Magnus Eckman. Celebration of Life on Thursday Aug 26 at 4:00pm with memorial service at 4:30pm at Carefree Country Club, 12311 185th Ave SE, Big Lake, MN 55309. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Masks recommended.