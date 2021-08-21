John George Gamble

Gamble, John George age 83, of Bloomington and New Bern NC, passed away July 7, 2021. "Jack" was born in Mpls. to William and Lorraine Gamble. After graduating from Central High School, he served as a Morse Code Radio Operator in the US Air Force. He earned his Masters Degree in Public Administration from the University of Minnesota. While there, he served as President of the Newman Center and completed an internship at the Dept of Corrections. He worked for the renowned Menninger Foundation in Topeka, KS. Then became the Personnel Director for the city of Peoria, IL. In 1982, he moved to the shores of NC, changed careers, and retired as a respiratory therapist. He will be remembered as a great story teller, an avid reader of military history, and enjoyed meeting friends and family for a good slice of pizza. John is preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas, and sister Margaret. He is survived by wife, Francine; children, Mark and Kristen (Ron); siblings, James (Janet), Joanne, Joseph (Judith); 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial Service at 11:30 am Wednesday, Sept 1 with gathering 1 hr prior at: Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145 2300 W. Old Shakopee Rd.