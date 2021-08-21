Darrel & Harriet Palm

Palm, Darrel and Harriet Age 86 and 80 of Rogers, MN. Darrel passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021 and Harriet passed away on July 21, 2021. They are preceded in death by their parents and Darrel's sister, Katherine and brother, Jerry; Harriet's sister, Marlyse and their grandson, Sean. They are survived by their two sons, Darren (Sarah) and Jeff Palm (Kathryn); Darrel's brothers, Dwaine, Mike, Frank, John, and Curt; Darrel's sisters, Sherry and Susan; Harriet's sisters, Viola, and Bonnie; Harriet's brothers, Reynold, Robert, and William; their grandchildren, Josh, Chad, John, Corey, and Tiffany; great-granddaughters Cara, Emmy and Aylah and great-great- granddaughter, Aniyah. Memorial service to be held Monday, August 30th at 11AM at Word of Peace Lutheran Church, 21705 129th Avenue N., Rogers, MN 55374. Visitation beginning at 10AM at church. Reception to follow. Private interment at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643.