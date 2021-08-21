Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hope, MN

Doris L. Bagaus

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Bagaus, Doris L. age 89 of Spring Park, previously of New Hope, MN and 39 years in McAllen / Mission TX. Died 3/23/20. Preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 68 years, Duane E. "Rudy" Bagaus. Survived by son, Dan; daughters, Cindy (Diane), Nancy (Mark). The family wishes to thank Interim Hospice, her Caregivers, MN Oncology and all her friends and family who gave their love. Celebration of life to be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 East Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata with visitation one hour prior with a reception to follow. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery occurred on March 26, 2020. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
New Hope, MN
City
Spring Park, MN
City
Wayzata, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Mcallen Mission Tx#Caregivers Mn Oncology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy