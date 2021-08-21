Doris L. Bagaus

Bagaus, Doris L. age 89 of Spring Park, previously of New Hope, MN and 39 years in McAllen / Mission TX. Died 3/23/20. Preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 68 years, Duane E. "Rudy" Bagaus. Survived by son, Dan; daughters, Cindy (Diane), Nancy (Mark). The family wishes to thank Interim Hospice, her Caregivers, MN Oncology and all her friends and family who gave their love. Celebration of life to be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 East Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata with visitation one hour prior with a reception to follow. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery occurred on March 26, 2020. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577.