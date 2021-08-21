Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Mill, SC

David W. McQuoid

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

McQuoid, David W. 84, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away peacefully at White Oak Manor in Lancaster, SC. Alzheimer's took him the morning of Aug. 18, 2021. Dave was born on September 13, 1936 in Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin. His parents were Frank and Miriam (Holden) McQuoid. He has an older brother, William McQuoid. His sister Jeannette (McQuoid) Smith passed away on May 23, 2021. Dave was a Family Physician for 42 years. He started his practice in Littlefork, MN. Then he served in Africa as a medical missionary from 1969 - 1970. The rest of his doctoring was at the Golden Valley Clinic in Golden Valley, MN. He graduated from Wheaton College with a B.S. in 1957. He went to Medical School at the University of MN and graduated in 1961. He wrote a book "Just Dave, Just Papa" about his life. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna (Toleno) McQuoid; children Daniel McQuoid (Rosemary); Deborah Roberts (David); Rebekah Ober (Daniel); Melanie Carlson (Craig); and Matthew McQuoid (Tami). Also survived by 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and four daughters-in-law. The funeral will be held on Sunday, August 29th at 4:00 p.m. at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 8600 Potter Road, Weddington, NC. In lieu of flowers, please give to Samaritan's Purse "Helping Earthquake Victims in Haiti." Condolences: heritagecares.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Littlefork, MN
City
Golden Valley, MN
State
Wisconsin State
Golden Valley, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Sc#The Golden Valley Clinic#Wheaton College#B S#Medical School#The University Of Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy