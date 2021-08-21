David W. McQuoid

McQuoid, David W. 84, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away peacefully at White Oak Manor in Lancaster, SC. Alzheimer's took him the morning of Aug. 18, 2021. Dave was born on September 13, 1936 in Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin. His parents were Frank and Miriam (Holden) McQuoid. He has an older brother, William McQuoid. His sister Jeannette (McQuoid) Smith passed away on May 23, 2021. Dave was a Family Physician for 42 years. He started his practice in Littlefork, MN. Then he served in Africa as a medical missionary from 1969 - 1970. The rest of his doctoring was at the Golden Valley Clinic in Golden Valley, MN. He graduated from Wheaton College with a B.S. in 1957. He went to Medical School at the University of MN and graduated in 1961. He wrote a book "Just Dave, Just Papa" about his life. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna (Toleno) McQuoid; children Daniel McQuoid (Rosemary); Deborah Roberts (David); Rebekah Ober (Daniel); Melanie Carlson (Craig); and Matthew McQuoid (Tami). Also survived by 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and four daughters-in-law. The funeral will be held on Sunday, August 29th at 4:00 p.m. at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 8600 Potter Road, Weddington, NC. In lieu of flowers, please give to Samaritan's Purse "Helping Earthquake Victims in Haiti." Condolences: heritagecares.com.