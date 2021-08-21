John Baird MacWherter

MacWherter, John Baird August 21, 1923 - August 17, 2021 John grew up in Springfield, Illinois before attending the United States Military Academy. Graduated from West Point in 1945, where he received training as an Army Air Corps pilot. Flew in the Berlin Airlift from 1948-1949. John was a professor of mathematics at West Point and the Air Force Academy. Served in the United States Air Force until 1969, and retired as a full colonel. Finished his career at General Mills. Served as a volunteer for many charitable organizations. Pre- deceased by his first wife, Virginia. He is survived by his wife Caroline, brother Richard, three children, John, Joyce and Laurie, & Caroline's four children, Wesley, John, Lindsay and Richard. "Boompa" was also loved by fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 huberfunerals.com.