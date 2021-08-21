Cancel
Roseville, MN

Arnold Armin Albrecht

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Albrecht, Arnold Armin Age 90, of Roseville, MN Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents Armin and Lydia Albrecht and sister Audrey Bates (Charles). Survived by wife Donna Albrecht, children Lynn Olejniczak (David), John Albrecht (Bonnie), and Mark Albrecht; and grandchildren Peter, Rachael, Joshua, Emma, Caden, Bryce, Ethan, Jack and Samantha; and nieces and nephews Clay (Jenni) Bates, Peter (Pam) Bates, Grant (Leslie) Bates, Kyle (Bethany) Clausen, Kelly (Stephen) Burson, and Kasey (Mike) Crawford. Arnie grew up on the east side of St. Paul and attended Harding High School. He was in the ROTC of the U.S. Army while at the University of Minnesota and joined the Army as a 1st Lieutenant serving in the Transportation Arctic Group during the Korean War. Arnie also graduated from William Mitchell College of Law and went on to work for Northwestern Bell/US West for 38 years. In 1962 Arnie was blessed to marry the love of his life Donna Albrecht and they were happily married for 59 years. Arnie was actively involved in speedskating for many years and, in later years, was actively involved in Roseville Kiwanis. Funeral service Monday, August 30, at Calvary Church, 2120 Lexington Ave North, Roseville, MN. Visitation at 10AM, Service at 11AM, and light lunch at 12PM. Memorials to Calvary Church in lieu of flowers.

