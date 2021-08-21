Mary Elizabeth Bergquist
Bergquist, Mary Elizabeth Age 88 of Bloomington left this world for her eternal home on Aug. 13, 2021. Preceded in death by husband Lloyd. Survived by children, Tom (Kathy) Bergquist, Nancy (Steve) Sizer, Jim (Molly) Bergquist; grandchildren, Marc (Ashley) Sizer, Matthew (Swagata) Bergquist, Brenna Bergquist, Eric "Bubba" Sizer, Emily (Daniel) Degallier, Calli Sizer, Nicole Bergquist, Lily Bergquist, Nathan Bergquist; great-grandchildren, Reid and Charlotte Sizer; sister, Betty Jo Solberg; and brother, Rich Vogtsberger. Private family service will be held. Memorials to donors choice. Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0