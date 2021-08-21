Cancel
Maplewood, MN

Barbara Lynn Engen

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Engen, Barbara Lynn age 53, of Maplewood passed away on August 11, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Barb lived life on her own terms and cared deeply for those close to her. She was strong on the outside and soft on the inside, ready to cry and sympathize with others who were feeling sadness. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard, and is survived by her son, Nick Reed, grandson, Seth, mother, Carole Engen, and siblings John (Susan) and Elizabeth. Private services. In lieu of traditional memorials, please remember Barb warmly in your thoughts and prayers.

www.startribune.com

