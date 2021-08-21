Emmett J. 'Butch' Dohney

Dohney, Emmett J. "Butch" Age 77 of Burnsville, MN passed away on August 12, 2021. Preceded in death by his mother, Violet Purcell and his sister Sharon Vickman. He is survived by his wife Arlette; daughters Teresa Combs, Mary Thorson and Tracy Emsley together with 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters Darlyne (Jim), Joan (Al), Colleen, special Aunts Nancy and Carole and many nieces and nephews. He was a very proud Vietnam vet. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. Graveside service Oct 15th, 10:30 a.m. at Ft. Snelling. Memorials preferred to family. crescenttide.com.