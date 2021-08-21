Masahiro Sakurai ‘can’t count how many times’ he has wanted to quit, but he will not retire
In last week’s episode of Harada’s Bar, we learned a lot of random things about game designer Masahiro Sakurai, such as that water makes him sick and horror games do not scare him whatsoever. Now, episode 2 of the bar conversation between Masahiro Sakurai and Katsuhiro Harada has dropped, touching upon more random topics like Sakurai’s in-depth thoughts on cars and driving, but it also notably touches upon the topic of retirement and the desire to quit or retire from game development.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Comments / 0