Masahiro Sakurai ‘can’t count how many times’ he has wanted to quit, but he will not retire

In a fun bit of advertising for the then-fledgling Virtual Console, Super Smash Bros. Brawl famously features a handful of timed demos for classic Nintendo games, such as Star Fox 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, among a few others. Normally, these demos are a cool way to experience the opening moments of a game. Maybe you can clear a boss fight or grab a Power Star if you’re quite good at whatever game you’re trying. For speedrunner Savestate, however, that wasn’t quite good enough; instead, they figured out a way to beat The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time within the four minutes and fifty seconds allowed by the demo. They achieved the run by using a few items provided in the Japanese version of the demo. You can read an explanation below, and then watch the following video to see the speedrun.