English Premier League odds, August 22 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Manchester United vs. Southampton

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United is loaded up for a run at a league title, and that could spell trouble for host Southampton in the teams' 2021-22 English Premier League match on Sunday. The last time these teams met, at Old Trafford in February, Man U tied the league record for margin of victory in a 9-0 win. The Red Devils have added more pieces to the team that finished second to Manchester City last season, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to produce impressive results. They opened with a 5-1 rout of Leeds last weekend, while Southampton lost 3-1 to Everton. The Saints finished 15th last season and have been fighting to avoid relegation the past few years.

www.cbssports.com

