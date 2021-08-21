Report: Destiny 2 Witch Queen Info, Upcoming Content & Changes Leak Out

Ever wonder what Red Dead Redemption 2 JP version was like in terms of differences from all the other regions? Well, you can wonder no further as a shrewd Twitter user and known Rockstar Games insider “Ben” detailed everything in a thread. It looks like the Japanese version of the game has less skin overall, both in the form of the sexual content and graphic, gory ones. Files were changed extensively in order to meet the strict Japanese regulations, but if you’re a stickler for this kind of censorship, do not fret; this is only for the Japanese version of the game.