Report: Destiny 2 Witch Queen Info, Upcoming Content & Changes Leak Out
Destiny 2 Witch Queen information and other expansions have apparently leaked online, with various images containing their details now circulating Reddit. The leaks are huge in terms of content for Destiny 2, with the original poster on Reddit explaining that there’s even more out there, currently waiting to be uncovered. The leak first started on the RaidSecrets Discord server, where it was removed shortly after, with the server now banning leaks of any kind. This also confirms that the dataminer was correct in their leaking of the Season of the Lost content. You can check out the details for the leaked images below.mp1st.com
