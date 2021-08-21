Cancel
New York City, NY

Grand Jury Indicts Former NYPD Officer On Charges Of Murdering Friend On Long Island

By David Cruz
Gothamist.com
 7 days ago

A grand jury has indicted a former NYPD officer charged by state prosecutors last year with fatally shooting his childhood friend in Long Island. Errick Allen, 28 of North Massapequa, was charged by a Nassau County grand jury in the death of Christopher Curro, who was killed in Farmingdale in May 2020, according to a press release issued Friday by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The grand jury indicted Allen for the charges brought by James over a year ago, which include second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and second-degree menacing.

